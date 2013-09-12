Middle East Crude-ADNOC premiums climb

SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Premiums for ADNOC grades in
the Middle East crude market continued to climb, with the latest
offers for Murban and Upper Zakum at $2 a barrel, traders said
on Thursday.
Murban and Upper Zakum have likely traded at premiums
between $1.60 and $1.80 a barrel to their respective official
selling prices (OSPs), they said.
In contrast, the value for Iraqi Basra Light slipped after a
cargo for end-October loading was offered at about 10 cents a
barrel above the OSP, down from earlier trades at premiums as
high as 45-50 cents a barrel.
Most refiners in Asia have completed their October purchases
and started buying November cargoes while a narrower gap between
the OSPs of Basra Light and Arab Medium has made the Iraqi grade
less attractive.
The world's top exporter, Saudi Arabia, said it is ready to
supply whatever volume of crude is needed to meet demand.
The International Energy Agency said global oil supplies
look comfortable despite an outage in Libyan output. Oil prices
could see some downward pressure if sharp currency depreciation
in emerging markets leads to softer demand, it added in its
monthly report.
*TENDERS
- Tasweeq offered eight 600,000-barrel cargoes of al-Shaheen
for November loading in a tender to close on Sept. 13 with bids
valid until Sept. 17.
- India's ONGC may have awarded its Russian Sokol cargo for
loading on Nov. 5-8 to a Japanese trader at more than $10 a
barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes.
*DME OMAN
- DME Oman for November settled at $109.66, down $0.53, at
0830 GMT. This puts DME Oman at $4.25 a barrel above Dubai
swaps, up from a premium of $4.08 in the previous session.
*MARKET NEWS
- Saudi Arabia's 400,000-barrels-per-day Jubail refinery has
started operations and will export its first oil products cargo
by the end of September, Saudi Aramco's joint venture with
France's Total said.
- Iraq plans to store 4 million barrels of crude in South
Korea, Iraq's oil minister said.
- Libya's attorney general has issued arrest warrants for
the leaders of oil strikers, Prime Minister Ali Zeidan said on
Wednesday, adding he would act soon against the protesters.
