MONEY MARKETS-Stress indicators rise on Greek uncertainty

* Stress gauges unlikely to reach last year's panic levels
* ECB liquidity, dollar loans to keep lid on money market
strains
* 3-month dollar Libor rises, still near recent levels
By Chris Reese and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
NEW YORK/LONDON, May 16 Uncertainty about
Greece's future in the euro nudged some indicators of money
market stress higher on Wednesday, though still far short of
last year's levels in a banking system saturated with central
bank cash.
Worries have intensified over Greece as it heads towards a
new election next month that could hand power to leftists
opposed to terms of an international bailout. Another growing
concern is the possible cost of fixing Spain's banking system.
The concern over Greece was amplified on Wednesday when
central banking sources said the European Central Bank has
stopped lending to some Greek banks because they had not been
successfully recapitalized. The sources did not name the banks
but said they have to go to the Bank of Greece for emergency
liquidity assistance.
Three month euro/dollar cross currency basis swaps
, which show the rate charged when swapping euro
interest rate payments on an underlying asset into dollars, have
widened to minus 54 basis points from around minus 46 bps in
early May - its best level in nine months.
The measure, which shows funding stress when investors
compete for dollars, is expected to move wider in coming days
but analysts say it is unlikely to get close to November's minus
167.5 when investors feared another credit crunch.
"Money markets are protected by the ECB's LTROs and the
dollar swap lines," said Giuseppe Maraffino, a strategist with
Barclays Capital in London.
The European Central Bank's Long Term Refinancing Operations
have given banks about 1 trillion euros in long term loans. Swap
lines were set up between the U.S. Federal Reserve, the ECB and
other major central banks to avert a repeat of the finiancial
crisis that followed Lehman Brothers' collapse in 2008.
One trader said the swap lines meant the cost of buying
dollars would be kept under control in capital markets after the
central banks cut the cost of the loans.
The difference between forward rate agreements (FRA) and
Eonia rates - a gauge of credit risk - has also widened across
the curve this week, prompting a sell-off in
Euribor futures.
The deterioration in the euro zone debt crisis has also
fostered expectations in the markets that the ECB will cut
interest rates by 25 basis points to 0.75 percent by the end of
this year to protect the economy.
Three-month dollar London Interbank Offered Rates (Libor)
fixed at 0.46685 percent on Wednesday, up from
0.46585 percent on Tuesday.
Dollar Libor rates have been holding relatively steady since
mid-April, after dipping from the recent high near 0.58 percent
at the beginning of the year.