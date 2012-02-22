ECB cash glut may not free up euro zone lending

* Interbank lending limited to select group of banks
* ECB cash injections may not dramatically widen pool
* Banks still struggling to deleverage
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Feb 22 A flood of European Central
Bank cash may not be sufficient to unblock market funding
channels for most euro zone banks struggling to reduce exposure
to risky assets while a flare up in the sovereign debt crisis
remains a threat.
The ECB's first offering of almost half a trillion euros in
cheap, three-year funds at the end of last year and the prospect
of a similar take-up at a second tender on Feb. 29 have been
hailed as removing the risk of a major credit crunch and a chain
of bank failures across the euro zone.
But the extra ECB cash has so far not persuaded lenders to
introduce new credit lines or significantly extend the length of
their existing funding agreements. Weak banks remain frozen out
of money markets while the strong fear exposure to risky peers.
A marked pick-up in banks' ability to borrow money in the
market - whether from other banks or money market funds - would
encourage them to fund businesses and households, helping
heavily indebted economies such as Italy and Spain grow.
Access to market cash is mostly restricted to a select group
of highly-rated banks in the heart of Europe, such as Germany's
Deutsche, Rabobank of the Netherlands and
national champions in southern states, such as Spain's Banco
Santander, traders say.
Weaker banks, often exposed to riskier euro zone debt or
other toxic assets such as bad mortgage loans, depend on the ECB
for funds. Analysts say this is unlikely to change as the threat
remains that Greece may not be the last euro zone state to
restructure its debts.
"Within one year a lot can happen. We all know the risks
that are hanging over Europe ... is (a debt restructuring)
necessary for Portugal as well?," said Gerard Moerman, head of
rates and money markets at Aegon, which oversees investments
worth 424 billion euros.
"I want to make sure that the portfolio can withstand any
type of weather. In our money market fund we stick to the very
high quality banks."
The average daily volume in the overnight Eonia euro lending
markets in January was 30.27 billion euros, little different to
December or November and significantly down from 45.4 billion
euros in January last year, according to Reuters calculations.
Since December's ECB tender, there has been no major
increase in longer-term lending and little cash changing hands
for more than three months, trader said.
"Even if bank A is aware that bank B could be fully funded
for the rest of the year, bank A may still be reluctant to lend
simply because they don't want their exposure to appear on their
books," said Max Leung, a rates strategist at BofA Merrill Lynch
Global Research.
"The impression is that this could continue for at least
another two or three quarters ... They would rather deposit the
cash at the ECB than to take on the reputational risk."
Overnight deposits with the ECB, seen as the safest place to
park cash but offering almost no return, were almost 450 billion
euros on Wednesday, triple what they were six months before.
ON THE RIGHT PATH
Still, cheap ECB funding helps banks to repair their balance
sheet and to pay down debt, which is key to regaining access to
market funding in the future.
Deborah Cunningham, chief investment officer of
Pittsburgh-based Federated Investors, one of the top six money
market funds in the U.S., said she was not expecting to extend
exposure to peripheral banks in the near-term.
"I would think we will begin to consider it if everything
continues to plod along in 2012, whether we actually do it ...
I'm not sure, but at least we're going to start discussing
that," said Cunningham, who manages $285 billion in money
markets, 80 percent of the group's total assets.
Plodding along means banks continuing to write down their
exposure to public debt and bad mortgage loans, increasing their
capital ratios and profits, while sovereigns undertake
structural reforms and reduce the risk of a debt sell-off.
A potential positive example is the French banking sector,
which in July suffered from a flight of U.S. money market funds
due to worries over its exposure to Greece and Italy, but
lately, it has written down most of its Greek debt holdings and
cut is dependence on dollar assets.
Societe Generale said last week it cut its
dependence on dollar liquidity by $55 billion during the second
half of last year, while BNP Paribas said it had cut
dollar funding needs by $57 billion.
Cunningham said Federated was only lending on an overnight
basis to French banks but was considering lengthening the
duration of their exposure.
"Those banks seem to be a lot less dependant on overnight
funding or have a lot more avenues in that market," she said.