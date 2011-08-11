French bank stress spreads across money markets

* Interbank loan market beginning to feel dollar stress

* Market indicators hint LIBOR might double by year-end

* European banks leaning on currency market for dollars

* Lenders still willing to make overnight dollar loans (Adds French bank CDS closing levels in paragraphs 12, 13)

By Richard Leong and Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 11 Fears about the health of French banks intensified the scramble for U.S. dollars on Thursday and drove up European banks' borrowing costs to levels not seen since the 2007-2009 global credit crisis.

Even bank-to-bank lending, which had been calm compared with other parts of the credit markets, is showing some strain due to the latest flare-up in the European debt crisis.

The spike in borrowing costs raises the question whether the current funding difficulties may foretell a repeat of the 2008 credit crisis, when vital arteries of global finance seized up.

Market indicators signaled traders believe a key measure of the cost for banks to borrow from one another could double by the end of the year.

The London interbank offered rate, or LIBOR, on three-month dollars USD3MFSR=, the benchmark rate for $350 trillion worth of financial products worldwide, reached four-month highs on Thursday.

"That is purely a reflection of interbank funding, so it reflects sentiment on whether or not there could be a potential crisis in the funding markets. Every time there's a crisis that's usually what people look at first," said Kenneth Silliman, head of U.S. short-term rates trading with TD Securities in New York.

In the repo market, sources at two big Wall Street firms said they raised their rates for some European banks, but are not cutting them off. Money market funds have been reducing exposure to French banks as well.

Meanwhile, French and other European banks lined up at the European Central Bank and borrowed more than 4 billion euros in emergency overnight cash, the highest amount since mid-May.

Three-month dollar LIBOR rose for a 13th straight session to 0.28617 percent, up from 4 basis points from a month ago.

LIBOR forward rates are implying the three-month rate will rise to 42 basis points by mid-September and 52 basis points by mid-December, Silliman said.

Worries over French banks' ability to raise money to meet their dollar-denominated obligations heightened after Reuters reported that one bank in Asia has cut credit lines to major French lenders. It said five other banks in Asia are reviewing trades and counterparty risk to French banks on worries over their exposure to the debt of peripheral euro-zone nations.

This week's spike in dollar loan costs has worried European government officials, fanning worries about whether the European debt predicament could spiral out of control.

In the credit default swap market, the costs to insure against top French banks defaulting on their debt jumped to record highs in European trading before falling to still-elevated levels in New York.

The five-year CDS price on Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) ended at 325 basis points, down 9 basis points on the day. The five-year CDS price on BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) finished down 13 basis points at 225 basis points, while the CDS price on Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) fell 16 basis points at 263 basis points, according to Markit. For more on credit market, [ID:nL6E7JB2AJ]

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss next Tuesday how to make the euro zone work more effectively in a bid to soothe investor jitters over Europe's ability to solve its sovereign debt crisis. [ID:nLDE77A0T7]

In an attempt to protect their money, nervous investors are piling into perceived less-risky assets in Singapore and Switzerland, driving their short-term rates into negative territory, rather than making dollar-based loans at higher interest rates. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Graphic on cross-currency basis spreads

r.reuters.com/ken23s

Negative short-term rates in Switzerland and Singapore

r.reuters.com/gen23s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

CHASING DOLLARS

Despite the billions of dollars of liquidity created by the U.S. Federal Reserve due to its ultra-loose monetary policy, banks and investors who own them are reluctant to part with them.

Those willing to lend their dollars do so mainly on an overnight basis as they wait for bold steps from European officials to contain the debt crisis, analysts said.

"The European money market is currently well insulated from day-to-day swings of the sovereign debt market, but the problem is confidence," said Christopher Clark, interest-rates strategist with ICAP in London.

To compensate for a dwindling pool of dollars available to them, European banks have depended on the foreign-exchange market in recent weeks. Since banks need cash for certain obligations denominated in a particular currency, they raise it wherever they can -- such as in euros -- and then swap it for dollars in the currency market.

In euro/dollar cross-currency trading, a bank can swap euro interest payments with a lender for dollars immediately and repay them with interest at a later date.

This euro/dollar three-month swap rate EURCBS3M=ICAP touched minus 95 basis points -- the highest since November 2008 during the global financial crisis -- another sign of funding stress. If this cost of funding continues to rise, it will serve as another pressure point for banks trying to raise money.

"At the moment, many financial institutions appear to be well liquefied, but the foreign currency markets are starting to get into territories where it's becoming extremely expensive for foreign banks to convert their local currency into dollars," TD's Silliman said.

But the euro/dollar three-month swap rate was still far below the peak of minus 300 basis points seen in the fourth quarter of 2008, when money markets froze after Lehman Brothers collapsed.

French and European banks still have access to the U.S. repurchase agreement market, albeit lenders are charging them higher rates on overnight loans.

(For an exclusive story on Asian bank cutting credit line to French lenders see [nLDE77A0MX]) (Additional reporting by Emily Flitter and Lauren LaCapra in New York; Kirsten Donovan and William James in London and Saikat Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Editing by Jan Paschal and Dan Grebler)