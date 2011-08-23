MONEY MARKETS-Dollar funding costs rise, US bank bonds hit

* Libor rates creep up, European banks pay more
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Aug 23 European bank funding
pressures remained high on Tuesday as the cost of short-term
interbank dollars continued to rise, while U.S. banks' debt
costs also came under pressure in the unsecured bond markets.
European banks are facing higher dollar funding costs as
U.S. money fund investors, nervous over bank exposure to
peripheral euro zone countries, reduce the length and amount of
loans to the companies.
U.S. banks have largely, thus far, been spared short-term
funding stress, though a dramatic share price drop at Bank of
America (BAC.N) in the past two days has raised concern that
the firm will need to raise new capital at the same time as big
investors are increasingly risk averse. For details, see
"There are definitely issues in funding affecting banks
across the board," said Abdullah Karatash, head of U.S.
fixed-income credit trading at Natixis in New York.
"I think what's driving this more than anything is that
institutional investors want to hold onto cash as much as
possible, they want to stay as liquid as possible," he added.
The drop in U.S. dollar loans to European banks has led
firms to instead try to lure more deposits, while many banks
are also going to the foreign exchange market to swap euros for
dollars.
"We're seeing banks steadily increase their deposit rates"
to raise funds, said Mike Lin, director of U.S. funding at TD
Securities in New York. "A lot of investors are staying in
short-term duration, and that's taken a lot of the longer-term
liquidity out of the money markets,"
The cost to swap euros into dollars remained at elevated
levels on Tuesday, suggesting dollar-funding European banks
need to run U.S. operations remains constrained.
The three-month euro-dollar cross currency basis swap
EURCBS3M=ICAP, which falls when dollar funding costs for euro
zone banks rise, traded at minus 89 basis points, close to its
post crisis highs.
This rate is seen capped at around minus 100 basis points,
supported by swap facilities offered by the European Central
Bank.
In one potentially positive sign euro zone banks cut back
on their borrowing from the European Central Bank on Tuesday,
though investors will be closely watching the ECB's offer of
dollar liquidity on Wednesday.
Markets were roiled last week when one bank borrowed $500
million from the central bank, the first time the facility was
tapped in 6 months.
"It could be that these banks really need dollars as
opposed to euro currency," said TD's Lin.
US BANK CDS REFLECT CAPITAL CONCERNS
Pressure on banks has also reduced liquidity in the
corporate bond markets, adding to concerns over how much
appetite there would be for large debt sales if tumbling share
prices result in banks needing to raise new capital.
These fears also spurred a flurry of buying of debt
insurance in the credit default swap market and sent BofA's CDS
costs on Tuesday to a record high. For details, see
"There is much diminished demand for corporate bonds," said
Natixis' Karatash. "Investors can't sell out of bonds because
the market is not liquid enough right now, so instead they are
buying CDS to hedge credit exposure."
At one point BofA's CDS costs surged 64 basis points to 435
basis points on Tuesday, meaning it would cost $435,000 per
year to insure $10 million in bonds for five years, though this
cost has since declined to 385 basis points, according to
Markit.
One-year CDS costs for BofA also leaped as high as 525
basis points, Markit data show.
London interbank offered rates for three-month dollars
LIBOR meanwhile continued to grind higher on Tuesday, rising
to 0.31178 percent from 0.30300 percent on Monday.
The rate also continued to show tiering of banks, with
Barclays (BARC.L), Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), Credit Suisse
CSGN.VX, Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), Societe Generale
(SOGN.PA) and UBS UBSN.VX all having to pay slightly above
the daily fixing.
U.S. banks including Bank of America (BAC.N), Citigroup
(C.N) and JPMorgan (JPM.N) were all charged below the fixing.
