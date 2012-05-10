U.S. Fed buys $6.8 bln mortgage bonds, sells none

BRIEF-Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
* Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
NEW YORK May 10 The U.S. Federal Reserve bought $6.8 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities from May 3 to May 9, down slightly from the $7.0 billion it bought in the prior week, the New York Federal Reserve said on Thu rsday.
The central bank sold no mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), the same as the previous week, the New York Fed said on its website.
From the start of October, the Fed began to use funds from principal payments on the agency debt and agency MBS it holds to reinvest in agency MBS in an effort to hold down mortgage interest rates and support the U.S. housing market.
* Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.
* Serinus announces filing of final short form prospectus, expected closing of offering for gross proceeds of cdn$25.2 million and refiling of annual information form Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: