U.S. Fed buys $25.6 bln mortgage bonds, sells $6.8 bln

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities qtrly adj net earnings per share C$0.18
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
NEW YORK Dec 13 The Federal Reserve bought $25.55 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities Dec. 6-12, more than the $19.5 billion it bought in the prior week, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday.
The U.S. central bank sold $6.75 billion of mortgage securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) in the latest week. It sold $800 million the previous week, the New York Fed said on its website.
On Sept. 14, the Fed began a $40 billion monthly increase in MBS purchases, its third round of large-scale bond buying known as QE3, in an attempt to support the housing recovery and boost economic growth.
Since October 2011, the Fed has been using funds from principal payments on the agency debt and agency MBS it holds to reinvest in agency MBS, which was an earlier move to help the housing market.
* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end financial results
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03032017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Junior Finance Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to speak at ASSOCHAM banking even in Mumbai. 12:30 pm: Environment Minister Anil Dave at an event in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to re
March 2 Northwest Healthcare Properties Reit * Q4 adjusted FFO per share C$0.22 * Qtrly FFO per unit $0.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: