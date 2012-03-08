Fed buys $6.9 bln in mortgage bonds in latest week

NEW YORK, March 8 The U.S. Federal Reserve
bought $6.85 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities from
March 1-7, compared with $6.0 billion in the previous week, the
New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday.
The U.S. central bank sold $850 million in mortgage
securities guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
or the Government National Mortgage Association
(Ginnie Mae) in the latest week, compared with none in the prior
week, the New York Fed said on its website.
From the start of October, the Fed began to use the funds
from principal payments on the agency debt and agency MBS it
holds to reinvest in agency MBS in an effort to hold down
mortgage interest rates and support the U.S. housing market.