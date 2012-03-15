U.S. Fed buys $6.4 bln mortgage bonds, sells none

NEW YORK, March 15 The U.S. Federal
Reserve bought $6.40 billion in agency mortgage-backed
securities from March 8-14, compared with $6.85 billion in the
previous week, the New York Federal Reserve said on Thursday.
The central bank sold no mortgage securities guaranteed by
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or the Government
National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) in the latest week,
compared with $850 million the prior week, the New York Fed said
on its website.
From the start of October, the Fed began to use the funds
from principal payments on the agency debt and agency MBS it
holds to reinvest in agency MBS in an effort to hold down
mortgage interest rates and support the U.S. housing market.