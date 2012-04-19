U.S. Fed buys $7.7 bln mortgage bonds, sells $700 mln

NEW YORK, April 19 The U.S. Federal Reserve
bought $7.7 billion in agency mortgage-backed securities from
April 12 to 18, up from the $5.6 billion it bought in the prior
week, the New York Federal Reserve said on Thursday.
The central bank sold $700 million in mortgage securities
guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or the
Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae), compared
with none the previous week, the New York Fed said on its
website.
From the start of October, the Fed began to use the funds
from principal payments on the agency debt and agency MBS it
holds to reinvest in agency MBS in an effort to hold down
mortgage interest rates and support the U.S. housing market.