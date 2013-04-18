U.S. Fed buys $16.8 bln of mortgage bonds, sells $1.7 bln

NEW YORK, April 18 The U.S. Federal Reserve
bought $16.8 billion of agency mortgage-backed securities from
April 11 through April 17, down from $21.3 billion in the prior
week, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said on Thursday.
In a move to help the housing market, since October 2011 the
U.S. central bank has been using funds from principal payments
on the agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities, or
MBS, it holds to reinvest in agency MBS.
The New York Fed said on its website Thursday that the
central bank sold $1.7 billion mortgage securities guaranteed by
Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or the Government
National Mortgage Association, known as Ginnie Mae, in the
latest week. It sold $5.1 billion the previous week.
Last Sept. 14, the Fed began a $40 billion monthly increase
in MBS purchases, its third round of large-scale bond buying, in
an attempt to support the housing recovery and boost economic
growth.