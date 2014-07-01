Puerto Rico biggest muni issuer, BofA top underwriter so far in 2014

July 1 Fiscally troubled Puerto Rico was the biggest issuer of bonds in the U.S. municipal market in the first half of 2014 with a $3.5 billion bond sale in March, according to Thomson Reuters data on Tuesday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the top senior underwriter of muni debt with 178 deals totaling $19.3 billion. Overall issuance of debt by states, cities, schools and others totaled $143.5 billion, a 15.7 percent drop from the same period in 2013.

(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)