U.S. muni bond market contracts slightly to $3.726 trln - Fed

Sept 20 The U.S. municipal bond market shrank a tiny amount in the second quarter of 2012, to $3.726 trillion from $3.732 trillion the previous quarter, according to Federal Reserve estimates released on Thursday.

The current amount of outstanding debt issued by states, municipalities, authorities and others is slightly lower than it was during the same quarter in 2011, when it stood at nearly $3.751 trillion, according to the Fed.