U.S. muni bond market contracts slightly to $3.726 trln - Fed

BRIEF-Dr Reddy's says U.S. court finds co's product infringes some patents
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
Sept 20 The U.S. municipal bond market shrank a tiny amount in the second quarter of 2012, to $3.726 trillion from $3.732 trillion the previous quarter, according to Federal Reserve estimates released on Thursday.
The current amount of outstanding debt issued by states, municipalities, authorities and others is slightly lower than it was during the same quarter in 2011, when it stood at nearly $3.751 trillion, according to the Fed.
* Says Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announces U.S. district court's opinion relating to patent infringement
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.