Nasdaq cancels erroneous trades in Kraft

NEW YORK Oct 3 Nasdaq has canceled some trades in shares of Kraft Foods Group that occurred in early morning session on Wednesday after an unusual spike in the stock.

The trades, considered "erroneous", were executed between 9:30 a.m. ET and 9:31 a.m. on Wednesday in Nasdaq. Kraft shares surged as high as $58.54 after opening at $45.44. The stock is currently up 2.8 percent at $46.70.

The erroneous trades follow a split between Kraft Foods and Mondelez International. The two started trading as separate companies this week. Shares of Mondelez rose 0.1 percent at $28.04.