Canadian spot gas rises as Alberta supply tightens

* AECO rises C$0.05 to C$1.79/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, May 2 Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose for a second straight session on Wednesday as
short-term supplies tightened and temperatures remained cool in
the West.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 5 Canadian cents to average C$1.79 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.77 and C$1.81 a GJ.
Southern Alberta lows will be near the seasonal average of
just above the freezing mark through Monday before rising,
Environment Canada said. Toronto temperatures are forecast at
above-normal through Saturday then expected to fall to more
seasonal values.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.42 billion cubic
feet, 384 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 10.06 bcf into the system and a net 936
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, rose 3 cents to average $2.50 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.05 per mmBtu, unchanged
on the day.
AECO Forwards: 5/02/12 5/01/12
Bal. May C$1.69-1.74 C$1.74-1.79
June C$1.76-1.81 C$1.75-1.80
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.72-2.77 C$2.77-2.82