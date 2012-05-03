Canadian spot gas rises on report, supplies

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
* AECO rises C$0.02 to C$1.81/GJ * Export prices higher Calgary, Alberta, May 3 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose for a second straight session on a bullish U.S. storage report and tight short-term supply in Alberta. Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 2 Canadian cents to average C$1.81 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.75 and C$1.84 a GJ. In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information Administration report said U.S. gas inventories rose last week by 28 billion cubic feet to 2.576 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 31 bcf gain. In Canada, stocks last week rose 2.6 bcf, or 0.5 percent, to 500.2 bcf, Canadian Enerdata reported. Canadian storage facilities ended the week 70.7 percent full. A year earlier they were at 31.1 percent of capacity. Southern Alberta lows are expected to be mostly above the seasonal average for the next six days, Environment Canada said. Toronto temperatures are forecast to be close to normal through Wednesday. Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.02 billion cubic feet, 787 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack. Producers delivered 10.04 bcf into the system and a net 770 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province. Export prices rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose a penny to average $2.51 per mmBtu. Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.10 per mmBtu, up 5 cents. AECO Forwards: 5/02/12 5/02/12 Bal. May C$1.69-1.74 C$1.69-1.74 June C$1.76-1.81 C$1.76-1.81 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.72-2.77 C$2.72-2.77
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS