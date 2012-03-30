版本:
2012年 3月 31日

US natgas futures end March with big monthly loss

NEW YORK, March 30 Front-month U.S. natural gas futures traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange slid nearly 19 percent in March, as mild late-winter temperatures and record-high production and inventories kept the market oversupplied.

NYMEX front-month gas settled Friday at $2.126 per million British thermal units, off 2.3 cents on the day and 18.7 percent below the $2.616 settlement on Feb. 29 in its biggest monthly drop since August 2010.

For the quarter, the nearby contract shed nearly 29 percent, the biggest quarterly slide since March 2010.

