US spot natgas mixed, most prices gain with futures

BRIEF-Quintilesims intends to raise 850 mln euros through offering
* Quintilesims announces offering of senior notes and proposed refinancing of existing indebtedness
* Quintilesims announces offering of senior notes and proposed refinancing of existing indebtedness
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 Thyssenkrupp expects the sale of CSA to Ternium to lead to a net loss as it takes a 900 million euro ($946.5 million) writedown on the Brazilian steel mill.
* Blackbird energy inc. Enters into letter of intent to acquire elmworth / pipestone lands from paramount resources, increasing montney land holdings to 115 gross sections (99.9 net)