US Henry Hub spot gas at 7-month high on weekday, heat

BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings files for potential stock shelf
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mnpLNX) Further company coverage:
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage: