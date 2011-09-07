UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 7

(Adds Wartsila, YIT, Atlas Copco)

HELSINKI, Sept 7 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

WARTSILA

The Finnish engineering firm said it had won a power plant order worth 155 million euros ($217 mln) from gold miner Barrick Gold Corporation's subsidiary in the Dominican Republic.

YIT

YIT, one of the biggest foreign builders in Russia, said it found above-normal levels of ammonia in the indoor air of its residential units in St Petersburg. It said the problem is probably due to the composition of concrete used in the construction.

YIT added it is probable that correcting the problem will have a negative financial impact on the company.

ATLAS COPCO (ATCOb.ST) The Swedish compressor and machinery maker compressor has seen little effect of the current economic uncertainty on its business in China, CEO Ronnie Leten said.

The construction division has been slightly affected by China's attempts to fight inflation, but compressors, mining and rock excavation and the industrial division have not been impacted.

"We are implementing our investment plans and are constantly on the look-out for new acquisitions, even if we are prepared for the growth curve to slow somewhat under the next 12 months or so," daily Dagens Industri quoted Leten saying on a visit to China.

SAS

Pilots at Scandinavian Airlines' Finnish unit Blue1 started a seven-hour strike Wednesday morning at 5 a.m. (0200 GMT) to protest against the firm's plan to make a third of pilots redundant. The pilots will return to their jobs at 12 p.m. (0900 GMT).

Blue1 spokesman Tom Christides told public broadcaster YLE that so far three flights had been cancelled, but noted further cancellations were possible.

(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm newsrooms) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)