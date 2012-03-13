UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 13

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 22
Feb 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HELSINKI, March 13 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:
TELENOR
Mobile phone group Vimpelcom, 36 percent controlled by Telenor, reported a $386 million attributable net loss for a the fourth quarter as it booked $437 million worth of non-cash items.
Quarterly revenue came in line with expectations for $5.9 billion and the total subscriber base rose 13 percent from a year earlier to 205 million.
For more on the companies:
TORM
The struggling Danish shipping company is reported to have sold another two medium range tankers, shipping daily Lloyd's List said on Tuesday. The company last week announced the sale of a product tanker at an undisclosed sum to try and bring down its debt.
Feb 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT, Feb 22 Bayer, the German drugmaker that is buying U.S. seed maker Monsanto, said it expected a mid-single digit percentage increase in adjusted core earnings for 2017, helped by fast growing revenues from stroke prevention pill Xarelto.
TOKYO, Feb 22 Japan's Nikkei share average was little changed on Wednesday, unable to extend a two-day winning run as the yen's retreat against the dollar halted and capped the broader market.