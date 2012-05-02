NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 2

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
HELSINKI May 2 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
LUNDBECK
The Danish drugmaker is expected to post a 29 drop in first-quarter operating profit, hit by weaker sales of its Lexapro antidepressant drug, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
The first-quarter results are due at around 0600 GMT.
First-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) were seen falling to 925 million Danish crowns ($164.5 million) in January-March from 1.31 billion in the same period last year, according to the average of 11 analysts' estimates.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.