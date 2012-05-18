NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 18

HELSINKI May 18 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

HENNES & MAURITZ

The Swedish fashion chain's rival Gap Inc posted unchanged profit for the quarter ended April 28. The third biggest clothes retailer in the world after Zara owner Inditex and H&M, had preannounced that sales rose 6 percent to $3.49 billion, while comparable store sales were up 4 percent.