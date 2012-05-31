UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 31

BRIEF-Freehold Royalties Q4 FFO per share C$0.26
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards
HELSINKI May 31 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
FINNAIR
Lufthansa board has blocked its catering firm LSG Sky Chef's plan to acquire Finnair's catering business due to investment freeze at Lufthansa.
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards
* Storm Resources Ltd. ("Storm" or the "company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016
* Received regulatory approval to renew a normal course issuer bid first launched in March, 2013