公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 31日

UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 31

HELSINKI May 31 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

FINNAIR

Lufthansa board has blocked its catering firm LSG Sky Chef's plan to acquire Finnair's catering business due to investment freeze at Lufthansa.

