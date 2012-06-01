NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 1

HELSINKI, June 1 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

Maersk Line, the container shipping arm of the Danish oil and shipping group, is among a number of leading global carriers postponed a peak season surcharge covering the Asia-Europe trades that should have taken effect on June 1.

The shipping company has been hit hard during the global economic downturn as weak demand and excess capacity has knocked freight rates to loss-making levels.