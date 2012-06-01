版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 1日 星期五 13:50 BJT

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 1

HELSINKI, June 1 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

Maersk Line, the container shipping arm of the Danish oil and shipping group, is among a number of leading global carriers postponed a peak season surcharge covering the Asia-Europe trades that should have taken effect on June 1.

The shipping company has been hit hard during the global economic downturn as weak demand and excess capacity has knocked freight rates to loss-making levels.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐