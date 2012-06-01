版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 1日 星期五 14:17 BJT

UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on June 1

HELSINKI, June 1 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

OUTOKUMPU

The Finnish stainless steel maker, set to merge with the stainless arm of ThyssenKrupp AG, said it will issue a four-year bond worth 150 million euros. It said Pohjola Markets , Danske Bank and SEB had acted as joint book-runners for the transaction.

