版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 27日 星期一 13:47 BJT

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 27

HELSINKI Aug 27 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

SAAB

Sweden said on Saturday it aims to buy 40-60 new JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets from the aerospace firm after inking a deal last year to share some of the development costs with Switzerland, whose parliament is expected to vote on a purchase in October.

Sweden has not previously said how many planes it would buy.

"There is not yet an agreement but Saab looks forward to the discussions, which will lead to a deal and an order for Gripen," Saab commented in a statement on Saturday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐