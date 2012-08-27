版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 27日 星期一 14:50 BJT

UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 27

HELSINKI Aug 27 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday:

HUSQVARNA

Production costs at the Swedish garden equipment maker's problem-struck ride-on lawn mowers plant in Orangeburg, South Carolina were 40 million Swedish crowns ($6.06 million) higher than planned every month in the first half of the year, business daily Dagens Industri reported.

