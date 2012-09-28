版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 28日 星期五 13:41 BJT

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 28

HELSINKI, Sept 28 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

NOVO NORDISK

Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest insulin producer, said its diabetes treatment Tresiba had been approved in Japan.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐