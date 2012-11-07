版本:
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 7

HELSINKI Nov 7 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer is expected to post a 13.3 percent rise in third-quarter operating profits before special items, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company is due to report its results at 0600 GMT.

