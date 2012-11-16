REFILE-UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 16

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
HELSINKI Nov 16 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
TALVIVAARA
The troubled miner needs to provide more information before it could restart its Sotkamo plant after waste water leakage, an official from Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (TUKES) told Reuters.
Following the stoppage of almost two weeks at the nickel plant, the company looks to make changes to its metal process and that requires more evaluation of future risks, said senior official Paivi Rantakoski.
She added it seemed unlikely the plant would get back to production during Friday.
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.
SYDNEY, Feb 28 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and Indonesia continued to buoy prices.