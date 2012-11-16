REFILE-UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 16

HELSINKI Nov 16 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

TALVIVAARA

The troubled miner needs to provide more information before it could restart its Sotkamo plant after waste water leakage, an official from Finnish Safety and Chemicals Agency (TUKES) told Reuters.

Following the stoppage of almost two weeks at the nickel plant, the company looks to make changes to its metal process and that requires more evaluation of future risks, said senior official Paivi Rantakoski.

She added it seemed unlikely the plant would get back to production during Friday.