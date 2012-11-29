版本:
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 29

HELSINKI Nov 29 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOKIA

Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Steve Ballmer said smartphones running Microsoft's new Windows software were selling four times as much as they did at this time last year. Microsoft has never given sales numbers of Windows phones, primarily made by Nokia, Samsung and HTC.

