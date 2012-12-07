版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 7日 星期五 15:20 BJT

UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 7

HELSINKI Dec 7 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

YARA

Norway's Yara will buy the Brazilian fertilizer business of commodities giant Bunge in a deal valued at $750 million, the firms said.

