版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 21日 星期五 14:37 BJT

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 21

HELSINKI Dec 21 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

FORTUM

Finnish utility Fortum and the city of Stockholm will invest 500 million euros in a new biofuelled combined heat and power plant in the Swedish capital.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐