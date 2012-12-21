UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 21

HELSINKI Dec 21 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

STATOIL

Norwegian energy firm Statoil discovered more gas in Tanzania, its third find in the country this year, putting it close to having the resource needed to make development viable.

Statoil found gas in the Lavani-2 exploration and appraisal well and expects to have a new resource estimate next year.

Its partner in the discovery is ExxonMobil.