UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Dec 21

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
HELSINKI Dec 21 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:
STATOIL
Norwegian energy firm Statoil discovered more gas in Tanzania, its third find in the country this year, putting it close to having the resource needed to make development viable.
Statoil found gas in the Lavani-2 exploration and appraisal well and expects to have a new resource estimate next year.
Its partner in the discovery is ExxonMobil.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.