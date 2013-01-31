NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 31

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 29
March 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Helsinki Jan 31 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
ERICSSON
The world's biggest maker of mobile telecom network gear is due to publish fourth-quarter earnings at 0630 GMT. Ericsson's core earnings are seen up 6 percent to 4.3 billion Swedish crowns ($677 million), according to a Reuters poll of analysts.
March 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BUENOS AIRES, March 28 A unit of General Motors Co has reached a deal with port operator Terminal Puerto Rosario to import cars to Argentina, moving the U.S. automaker a step closer to exporting from its nearby plant, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
* INV Metals reports 2016 results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: