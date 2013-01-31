版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 31日 星期四 13:54 BJT

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 31

Helsinki Jan 31 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

ERICSSON

The world's biggest maker of mobile telecom network gear is due to publish fourth-quarter earnings at 0630 GMT. Ericsson's core earnings are seen up 6 percent to 4.3 billion Swedish crowns ($677 million), according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐