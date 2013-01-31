版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 31日 星期四 14:54 BJT

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 31

Helsinki Jan 31 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

ERICSSON

Mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson reported a bigger than expected rise in fourth quarter core profit on Thursday as pressure on margins eased and its core networks business performed well in North America.

