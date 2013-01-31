版本:
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 31

Helsinki Jan 31 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

FORTUM

The Finnish utility reported a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter operating profit but forecast electricity demand in the Nordic countries to be flat in the years ahead.

