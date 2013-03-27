版本:
UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 27

HELSINKI, March 27 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

ERICSSON

Ericsson is in talks to buy Microsoft Corp's IPTV business, which makes software used by phone companies such as AT&T to deliver television over the Internet, Bloomberg reported, quoting people with knowledge of the matter.

Ericsson declined to comment.

