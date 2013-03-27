UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on March 27

BRIEF-Beacon Roofing settles litigation against SRS Distribution
* Beacon Roofing Supply announces settlement of litigation against SRS Distribution, Inc.
ERICSSON
Ericsson is in talks to buy Microsoft Corp's IPTV business, which makes software used by phone companies such as AT&T to deliver television over the Internet, Bloomberg reported, quoting people with knowledge of the matter.
Ericsson declined to comment.
* Century Casinos receives approval of proposed century mile racing entertainment centre in northern alberta
