UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on April 11

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
HELSINKI, April 11 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:
CHR. HANSEN
The Danish food ingredient maker reported a small drop in first half operating profit to 80 million euros ($104.68 million) from a year earlier as it took an 8 million euro non-cash charge over a failed probiotics study.
For the full-year, the firm continues to expect organic growth of 7-9 percent and an operating margin above last year's 26.5 percent.
* Autogrill rallies as spin-off move fuels M&A chatter (Adds details, closing prices)
BAAR, Switzerland, April 11 Sika Chairman Paul Haelg said on Wednesday he expects the hostile takeover attempt of his company by French construction materials giant Saint-Gobain to be resolved by 2018.