公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 26日 星期四

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 26

HELSINKI, Sept 26 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

H&M

Clothing retailer Hennes & Mauritz is due to present quarter results at 0600 GMT. Pretax earnings in its fiscal third quarter are seen having risen 13 percent 5.53 billion Swedish crowns ($860 million), according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

