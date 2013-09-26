版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 26日 星期四 14:32 BJT

UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Sept 26

HELSINKI, Sept 26 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS

The Danish wind turbine maker said it has received a 400 MW order from Duke Energy Renewables in the United States. Vestas Wind Systems will deliver 200 turbines for Duke Energy Renewables' projocts in Texas.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐