2013年 11月 1日

UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Nov 1

STOCKHOLM Nov 1 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday:

TDC

The Danish telecom operator posted third-quarter core underlying profit roughly in line with market expectations but lowered its 2013 revenue guidance range by 500 million Danish crowns ($91 million). It kept its core earnings outlook unchanged.
