NORDIC STOCKS-Factors to watch on Nov 26

COPENHAGEN Nov 26 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:

ALGETA

German pharmaceutical group Bayer has offered to buy Norway's Algeta, its partner for a new prostrate cancer treatment, for $2.4 billion, a 27 percent premium to the stock's last close, Algeta said on Tuesday.

YARA

The Oslo-listed fertilizer firm agreed to purchase OFD Holding Inc from Omimex Resources Inc for $425 million, including debt to expand its downstream business across Latin America.

Yara said its new earnings scenarios indicate a spread of earnings per share (EPS) in the range of 19-54 crowns. In the scenarios presented last year, the range in earnings was 20-57 crowns per share.

GENMAB

The Danish biotech company raised its full-year guidance and said it would receive an $8 million milestone payment from its partner Janssen.

It raised its forecast for an operating result for continuing operations this year to a profit of 35 million crowns to a loss of 30 million crowns, from an earlier guidance of a loss of between 10 million crowns and 75 million crowns.