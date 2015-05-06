NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on May 6

HELSINKI May 6 The following stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday:
TELENOR
The Norwegian mobile phone operator reported first-quarter
earnings well above expectations and raised its full year
revenue and margin guidance on the back of the strong start to
the year.
The firm said it expects revenues in 2015 to grow by five to
seven percent and EBITDA margin to be in the range of 34 to 36
percent.
NOKIA
A consortium including German car makers as well as Chinese
technology group Baidu are preparing to launch a formal
bid to buy Nokia's navigation unit HERE, unnamed sources said
according to Wall Street Journal.
Nokia on Tuesday said it could decide not to sell the
business, which is seen valued at up to 6.9 billion euros.
SEB
Sweden's SEB said late on Tuesday that the Swiss Supreme
Court had denied it the right to refund withholding tax for the
period 2006-2008, leading to a hit of 100 million Swiss francs
($108.1 million) to the bank's second quarter profit.
STATOIL
Statoil Chairman Svein Rennemo will step down next month and
the firm proposed elevating board member Oeystein Loeseth to the
chairman's job, the company said, adding that Jim Mulva has also
decided to leave the board.
With Wednesday's departures, Statoil has now lost four board
members and a chief executive in a span of just a few months.
SCHIBSTED
The Norwegian government plans to exempt the country's media
from charging value added taxes on the sale of all written news,
whether it is printed on paper or published online, Minister of
Culture Thorhild Widvey told tabloid VG on Wednesday.
SKANSKA
The Swedish construction group posted a slightly smaller
rise than expected in first-quarter operating profit, and order
intake in line with forecasts.
LUNDIN PETROLEUM
The Swedish oil and gas firm reported a smaller than
expected fall in core profit in a first quarter dented by low
oil prices and stood by its 2015 outlook for production, saying
it was on track to boost output significantly.
DET NORSKE
The Norwegian oil firm reported first-quarter operating
earnings below expectations and said it is contemplating a $300
million subordinated bond issue to further strengthen its
financing.
VESTAS
The world's largest wind turbine maker is due to report
quarterly earnings at 0630 GMT.
(Additional reporting by Copenhagen, Oslo and Stockholm
newsrooms)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)