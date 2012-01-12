UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Jan 12

HELSINKI Jan 12 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

VESTAS

The Danish wind . Investors will be looking for details on how it aims to cut 150 million euros ($190 mln)in fixed costs by year-end.

Analysts said Vestas would need to axe jobs, turbine maker is likely to unveil thousands of job cuts on Thursday to address a rise in costs that prompted last week's profit warning.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S, the world leader in its sector, cut its 2011 guidance on Jan. 3 due to rising costs, and brought forward a planned reorganisationmainly in administration, but it would probably not shed manufacturing jobs or shut major factories as it would need those in 2012 to deliver record-high turbine orders.

Some Danish media have speculated that Chief Executive Ditlev Engel could be forced out, but few analysts see that as likely to happen under the present board.