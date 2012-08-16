版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 16日 星期四 13:33 BJT

NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 16

HELSINKI Aug 16 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

NOVOZYMES

The Danish industrial enzymes producer is expected to report a 10.4 percent increase in second-quarter operating profit to 638 million crowns ($105.3 million), a Reuters analyst poll showed.

Novozymes results are due at 0600 GMT.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐