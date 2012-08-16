版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 16日 星期四 14:58 BJT

UPDATE 2-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 16

HELSINKI Aug 16 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday:

TALVIVAARA

The Finnish miner reported a rise in second-quarter losses on Thursday as a result of weak nickel prices and cut its output forecast for the year to be little more than last year.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐