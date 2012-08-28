版本:
NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 28

HELSINKI Aug 28 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NOKIA

Nokia's Lumia phones could benefit as Apple Inc is seeking bans on the sale of eight Samsung Electronics phones in the United States moving swiftly to translate its court victory over its rival into a tangible business benefit.

