公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 28日 星期二 14:06 BJT

UPDATE 1-NORDIC STOCKS - Factors to watch on Aug 28

HELSINKI Aug 28 The following stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday:

NESTE OIL

Finnish refiner Neste Oil said its Chief Financial Officer Ilkka Salonen will leave the company at the end of August and that acting Matti Piri will become acting CFO.

